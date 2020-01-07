Argentina's cement demand falls 6% in 2019

07 January 2020

Argentinian cement sales dropped 6.1 per cent to 11.1Mt in 2019 compared with 11.89Mt in 2018, according to the country’s cement association, AFCP. No cement was imported during the year, while exports increased 23.4 per cent YoY to 100,197t. The falling sales for the year has been attributed to an economic recession and Argentina's currency devaluation.



Sales also declined 15.9 per cent YoY to 744,075t in December 2019, against 818,939t in the year-ago period. Domestic consumption decreased 9.4 per cent YoY to 732,734t from 808,367t. Meanwhile, exports improved to 11,341t from 10,572t in December 2018.

