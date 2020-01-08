Mario Bollo appointed as new Geocycle manager

Geocycle has appointed Mariano Bollo as its new manager in Argentina.



Mr Bollo is a chemical engineer with an MBA from the Universidad Católica de Salta. He started his career at Holcim Argentina in 2006, fulfilling different roles at the company’s cement plants in Jujuy, Mendoza, Córdoba and Buenos Aires.



“I feel very fortunate to be able to lead the Geocycle team and in this way, strengthen the involvement of governments and society in general to improve the environmental conditions of cities, contributing to a future without waste,” says Mr Bollo.

