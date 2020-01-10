Pakistan's cement production remains flat in 4MFY19-20

10 January 2020

The Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has released the latest data for large-scale manufacturing industries (LSMI) for the period July-October 2019. It posts a negative trend in Pakistan's manufacturing sector during the first four months FY19-20, including the mixed cement production statistics during this production period. The overall output of LSMI decreased by 6.48 per cent for July-October 2019, compared to same period last year.



However, the production in Jul-Oct 2019 as compared to Jul-Oct 2018 has increased in fertilisers and leather products while it has significant decreased in food, beverages and tobacco, coke and petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, iron and steel products and electronics.



Pakistani cement production remains flat to 13.3Mt between first four months of the current financial year from 13.3Mt in the previous year's equivalent period. However, this stagnant trend has been reversed in the month of October 2019, when cement production recorded a growth of 3.33 per cent to 4.092Mt, compared to 3.960Mt in October 2018.

