CemNet.com » Cement News » Punjab easing NOC issue for new cement plants

Punjab easing NOC issue for new cement plants

Punjab easing NOC issue for new cement plants
By ICR Newsroom
13 January 2020


The government of Punjab, Pakistan, is encouraging further investment as timely issuance of no objection certificates (NOCs) and other facilities are being extended to cement industry investors, reports The Balochistan Times.

All relevant departments, including irrigation, environment, industries and local government, have adopted a unified strategy to remove unnecessary hurdles in the building of new cement plants, according to the Pakistani newspaper. Moreover, space has been identified for new cement plants in Khushab, Mianwali, Chakwal and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Pakistan new capacity legislation 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com