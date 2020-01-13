Punjab easing NOC issue for new cement plants

ICR Newsroom By 13 January 2020

The government of Punjab, Pakistan, is encouraging further investment as timely issuance of no objection certificates (NOCs) and other facilities are being extended to cement industry investors, reports The Balochistan Times.



All relevant departments, including irrigation, environment, industries and local government, have adopted a unified strategy to remove unnecessary hurdles in the building of new cement plants, according to the Pakistani newspaper. Moreover, space has been identified for new cement plants in Khushab, Mianwali, Chakwal and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Published under