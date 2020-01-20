Tajikistan increases output in 2019 by 400,000t

20 January 2020

Tajikistan produced 4.2Mt of cement in 2019, an increase of 400,000t compared to the previous year, according to the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies (MoINT).

The country’s cement exports also rose by around 150,000t to 1.546Mt. Tajikistan reportedly earned US$68.1m from its cement export activities in 2019.

"Last year, Tajikistan exported 890,000t of cement to Uzbekistan, 576,000t of cement to Afghanistan and 80,600t of cement to Kyrgyzstan," added a source for Asia-Plus.

Tajik-Chinese joint ventures Chzhungtsai Mohir Cement, Huaxin Gayur Cement and Huaxin Gayur Sughd Cement accounted for around 90 per cent of domestic production during the year.

Published under