Indonesian cement demand stable in 2019

ICR Newsroom By 21 January 2020

The Indonesian cement market expanded 7.2 per cent YoY in December 2019 as 6.542Mt of cement were sold. In December 2018 total demand in Indonesia stood at 6.101Mt.



Off-take in Java, the largest cement market, increased 5.9 per cent YoY to 3.491Mt in December 2019 when compared with 3.295Mt in the previous year’s period. In the second-largest market, Kalimantan, deliveries increased by 13.1 per cent YoY to 441,810t while in Sulawesi, they were up by 22.2 per cent to 620,670t. Sales were also robust in the smaller markets of Nusa Tenggara at 425,356t (+27 per cent YoY) and East Indonesia, at 208,889t (+23.2 per cent).



Full-year 2019

Cement demand in the full-year 2019 remained stable at 69.775Mt when compared with 69.541Mt in 2018.



Java saw off-take at 38.894Mt when compared with 39.01Mt in 2018, but sales in Sumatra declined by 4.4 per cent YoY to 14.362Mt from 15.024Mt. Dispatches in Kalimantan remained largely stable at 4.455Mt. In Sulawesi the market expanded by 8.2 per cent YoY to 6.098Mt from 5.639Mt while Nusa Tenggara saw demand up 7.7 per cent YoY to 4.152Mt from 3.854Mt. In East Indonesia deliveries were up 13.8 per cent to 1.814Mt from 1.594Mt in 2018.

