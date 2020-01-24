Carthage Cement reports 5% turnover rise in 2019

ICR Newsroom By 24 January 2020

Tunisia-based Carthage Cement saw its total revenues increase by five per cent to TND249.6m (US$4.9m) from TND238.2m in 2019. Cement production rose 17 per cent YoY to 1.478Mt (2018: 1.263Mt). Clinker output was up six per cent to 1.5Mt when compared with 1.42Mt.



Domestic revenues were up 33 per cent YoY to TND199.7m in 2019 from TND149.9m in the previous year and a market share of 19 per cent was reported by ilBoursa. In addition, the company re-entered the export markets from the 3Q19, with sales of TND2.3m.



However, aggregates production declined by seven per cent YoY and aggregate turnover by 18 per cent YoY to reached TND21.5m. The fall has been attributed to the delay in several public works.



The company’s total debt was up four per cent YoY and reached TND540m on 31 December 2019.







