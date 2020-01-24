UltraTech Cement Lanka (Pvt) brings retail cement price into line with other producers

24 January 2020

UltraTech Cement Lanka (Pvt) has passed on the benefits of the VAT reduction and removal of the national building tax (NBT), on 1 December 2019, to customers and has lowered the retail price of its 50kg bag of cement to LKR950 (US$5.23).



UltraTech Cement Lanka (Pvt)'s price drop now comes into line with the earlier price change announcement by State Minister of Internal Trade and Consumer Welfare, Anura Priyadarshana Yapa on 15 December 2019, when retail prices fell by LKR100 for a 50kg bag to LKR955.

