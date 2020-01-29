Nexe Grupa reportedly looks to acquire Cemex Croatia

Croatia’s Nexe Grupa is reportedly interested in acquiring the local unit of Cemex, which is still for sale following HeidelbergCement’s bid to buy it several years ago, according to Croatian media reports.

Representatives from Nexe visited the headquarters of Cemex Croatia to carry out due diligence of the business, according to Slobodna Dalmacija. Cemex Croatia's assets comprise of three cement plants, two aggregate quarries and seven ready-mix plants.

In 2015 Cemex signed an agreement to sell its Croatian unit to Duna-Drava Cement (HeidelbergCement Group) for EUR231m. However, in April 2017 the European Commission stopped the move, citing concerns that it would have reduced competition in grey cement markets and increased prices in Croatia.

