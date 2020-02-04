Lucky Cement wins International Corporate Social Responsibility Award

04 February 2020

Lucky Cement Ltd received the International Corporate Social Responsibility Award in the category of "Green Environmental Stewardship", organised by The Professionals Network (TPN), at the 9th CSR Summit and Awards held on 30 Jan 2020 at a local hotel in Karachi, Pakistan.



Lucky Cement Ltd received this prestigious award in recognition of its efforts to control carbon emissions into the atmosphere, via innovative techniques and contribution towards protecting the overall environment.



Speaking of the occasion, Amin Ganny, chief operating officer, Lucky Cement Ltd, said, "Lucky Cement being one of the leading cement manufacturers in Pakistan, has both the responsibility and opportunity to make contributions in bringing sustainability to the construction industry. We have extensively invested in implementing programs that ensure sustainability at all levels of our business operations."



He further added that, "The management strongly believes in following environmentally sustainable practices and extensively invests in implementing programs that reduce energy consumption for effective use of resources and address issues of environmental degradation."



Sustainable development forms a significant part in Lucky Cement's business strategies and is one of the key factors in progress and growth of the company. Lucky Cement holds the prestigious ISO 14001 certification for environment management, ISO 9001 certificate for its quality management system, and OHSAS 18001 for its occupational health and safety.



The total production capacity (including both north and south plants) of the company has now increased from previous 9.35Mt to 12.15Mta.

Published under