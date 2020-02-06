Moroccan cement dispatches increase to 13.6Mt in 2019

Moroccan cement deliveries by members of the country’s cement association, APC, slipped to 1,038,250t in November 2019, down 2.5 per cent from 1,064,498t in November 2018, according to data published by the country’s Ministry of Housing and Urbanisation. In December 2019 a similar trend was seen as YoY sales fell 2.5 per cent to 1,189,135t from 1,219,219t. APC members include Asment Temara, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc and LafargeHolcim Maroc.



January-December 2019

However, full-year 2019 data shows a 2.5 per cent uptick in deliveries with total cement deliveries rising to 13.628Mt from 13.293Mt in 2018. The largest share was sold in the retail sector (8.933Mt), which noted a 0.7 per cent YoY decline. The ready-mixed concrete sector saw a 13.4 per cent rise in off-take to 2.329Mt while the prefabricated segment edged up by 3.1 per cent to 1.174Mt. The strongest growth was reported in the building segment with 21.3 per cent as deliveries rose to 0.693Mt. Infrastructure deliveries were down 6.3 per cent to 0.499Mt.

