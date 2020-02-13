Ukraine’s cement output slips in 2019

13 February 2020

The production of cement in Ukraine decreased by 0.5 per cent in 2019 when compared to 2018 and by 4.9 per cent when compared with 2017. Cement production reached 8.89Mt in 2019.



The fall was attributed to the exit of HeidelbergCement from the market as well as the introduction of antidumping duties on Russian and Belarus imports.

