Turkmenistan exports 0.256Mt in 2019
By ICR Newsroom
21 February 2020


Turkmenistan’s Lebap cement plant in Koytendag district exported 256,000t, or nearly 30 per cent of its production, in 2019.

The majority of exports were M400 and M500 cement shipments, which were delivered to Uzbekistan and Afghanistan.

The plant is one of the largest in central Asia and its production capacity of 1Mta could be extended to 1.5Mta. There are also plans to build a further, similar plant in the district to increase the country’s cement export potential.


