Lesser sales hit profit of Kohat Cement in 1HFY19-20

27 February 2020

Kohat Cement Co Ltd (KOHC) has reported a YoY drop of 93.6 per cent in profit for the half year ended 31 December 2019. It reported a profit after tax of PKR97m (US$0.62m) compared to PKR1.526bn in the corresponding period last year.

The fall in profit is attributed to a decrease in sales, which fell by 28.2 per cent to PKR6.021bn during this period from PKR8.391bn in the year-ago period. It also reported a distribution cost of PKR30m against PKR43m in 1HFY19-20l, while administrative expenses stood at PKR116m compared to PKR127m in corresponding period last year.



Kohat Cement Factory is situated at Rawalpindi Road, Kohat, in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. The plant has a cement capacity of 5.017Mta.

