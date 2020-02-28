Belarusian Cement Co plans to increase exports to Poland

Belarusian Cement Co (BCC) opened a representative office in Poland earlier this year in anticipation of higher exports to central Europe.

"Our company opened a representative office in Poland early this year due to increased demand for Belarusian cement in eastern and central Europe in 2019. This move has improved supply logistics. European, Polish, German and other partners have an opportunity now to conclude supply contracts directly with the company," the cement producer noted.

BCC has also concluded more than 20 preliminary agreements to supply cement to Poland from its Krichevtsementnoshifer and Krasnoselskstroymaterialy plants.

"The preliminary agreements with Polish partners, who are demanding about the cement quality, will enable us to increase exports by at least 10 per cent in 2020," said Vladimir Korchevsky, director of the Krichevtsementnoshifer plant.

