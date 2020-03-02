Fecto Cement posts loss in 1HY19

02 March 2020

Fecto Cement Ltd has informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that it has posted a loss of PKR299m (US$1.48m) for the half year ended 31 December 2019 as compared to profit PKR105m, earned in the same period last year. The losses are attributed to a slide in net turnover, which decreased by 22.91 per cent to PKR1.91bn from PKR2.28bn in the same period last year.



The company incurred a lesser administrative expenses and distribution costs of PKR121m and PKR62m against PKR143m and PKR102m, respectively in the same period last year.





