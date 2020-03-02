CemNet.com » Cement News » Pioneer Cement signs limestone development agreement in Georgia

Pioneer Cement signs limestone development agreement in Georgia

Pioneer Cement signs limestone development agreement in Georgia
02 March 2020


Raysut Cement's UAE subsidiary, Pioneer Cement, has signed an agreement for the development of a limestone mine in Georgia.

Under the 10-year deal SFL International will pay a royalty to Pioneer Cement for mining the limestone deposits. Pioneer Cement owns the concession to limestone mines in Georgia where it is currently set to construct a 1.2Mta cement plant. The plant will be located near Tbilisi, adjacent to the limestone mines. The value of the project is estimated at US$200m.

Georgia provides Pioneer Cement an opportunity to diversify from the Middle East into a market with large infrastructure growth and shortage of clinker and high-quality cement, the company said in a statement.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Georgia limestone Pioneer Cement UAE Raysut Cement Company 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com