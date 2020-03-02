Pioneer Cement signs limestone development agreement in Georgia

02 March 2020

Raysut Cement's UAE subsidiary, Pioneer Cement, has signed an agreement for the development of a limestone mine in Georgia.



Under the 10-year deal SFL International will pay a royalty to Pioneer Cement for mining the limestone deposits. Pioneer Cement owns the concession to limestone mines in Georgia where it is currently set to construct a 1.2Mta cement plant. The plant will be located near Tbilisi, adjacent to the limestone mines. The value of the project is estimated at US$200m.



Georgia provides Pioneer Cement an opportunity to diversify from the Middle East into a market with large infrastructure growth and shortage of clinker and high-quality cement, the company said in a statement.

