Dangote Cement plans 1Mta grinding unit in Gabon

ICR Newsroom By 02 March 2020

Dangote Cement will construct a new 3000tpd clinker grinding plant in Gabon, representing an investment of US$75m, according to Dangote Group President, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.



The new 1Mta cement plant will be built on a plot of over 10.5ha in the Owendo area, adjacent to the New Owendo International Port, just outside the country’s capital, Libreville.



The plant is expected to help expand the spread of Dangote’s production facilities and reduce transport costs, according to Devakumar Edwin, Dangote Industries Ltd group executive director.



Once operational, the facility plans to supply Gabon and the central African region. Demand for cement remains high in Gabon, particularly when taking into account the level of population growth, new projects and various investments in the country. The new facility will enable Dangote to meet the needs of the growing population as well as making the cement market more competitive in terms of pricing, said Dr Daniel Camarasa, Dangote’s country director.



Commissioning is scheduled to take place by the 1Q21. Nigerian experts would be deployed to carry out the initial training of the local manpower and skills transfer.

