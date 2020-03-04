CemNet.com » Cement News » GICA subsidiary prepares export plan

GICA subsidiary prepares export plan

GICA subsidiary prepares export plan
04 March 2020


The Public Industrial Group of Algerian Cement (GICA) has announced that its Beni Saf subsidiary plans to export over 45,000t of clinker to African countries during the current year.

Orders are reportedly under study for exports from the port of Ghazaouet, Algeria, to several countries, including Ghana, Guinea and Mauritania, according to Dakmous Fatima-Zohra, communications and marketing officer.

After fulfilling national orders, Beni Saf Cement is targeting these markets as a first step before also considering exports to European markets.

