Lafarge Cement appoints new Cauldon Works manager

06 March 2020

Lafarge Cement UK (Aggregate Industries - LafargeHolcim group) has appointed Stuart Hutching as the new manager of its Cauldon cement plant in Staffordshire, UK.



With more than 20 years of experience within the cement industry, Mr Hutchings will be responsible for the plant, which produces approximately 1Mta of cement and employs around 150 staff.



Mr Hutchings said: "Cauldon is a world-class operation and it is great to see LafargeHolcim recognise this and invest further to ensure it continues to lead the way, which is why we are currently looking to improve our production process and reduce our carbon footprint."



Lafarge Cement is currently planning a potential multi-million-pound investment project to develop an additional chloride bypass, which will stabilise the production process, in addition to a new pre-processing plant for the storage of solid and liquid alternative fuels.

