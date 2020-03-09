LafargeHolcim Bangladesh profits grow in 2019

09 March 2020

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh has posted profit after tax of BDT1.737bn (US$16.24m) in 2019 as compared to BDT1.115bn in 2018. This represents a growth of 56 per cent in profit after tax YoY, says the cpmany.



The company recorded a growth of seven per cent in sales during 2019, which rose to BDT17.840bn from BDT16.632bn during this period.



The company also declared 10 per cent cash dividend for 2019, which is the same as in the previous four years, as the cement maker continues to hold steady amidst a rise in raw material prices.

