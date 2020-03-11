Lucky wins MAP corporate excellence award

11 March 2020

Lucky Cement Lt has won the Management Association of Pakistan's Corporate Excellence Award in the cement sector category. Syed Noman Hasan, Executive Director of Lucky Cement Ltd received the award at the 35th MAP Annual Corporate Excellence Award Ceremony in Karachi on 9 March.



Syed Noman Hasan, Executive Director, Lucky Cement Ltd, remarked, "We accept this award with great pride and are extremely grateful to all our employees and stakeholders for helping us achieve repeated success over the years."



He added, "Lucky Cement is determined to continue making efforts in elevating the company to new heights. We are firmly invested in meeting the needs of our stakeholders and ensure to follow prudent business practices with a wider objective of contributing to the economic growth of Pakistan."



Lucky Cement received the award based on having the best corporate practices and governance in the cement sector. The primary criteria for this award emanates from best corporate and management practices as reflected by leadership, corporate governance, customer and market focus, human resources strategic planning andcommunication, social responsibility, risk management, IT infrastructure, service delivery and security.

Published under