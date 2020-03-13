FCT Combustion wins Titan Cement burner order

13 March 2020

FCT Combustion has been awarded an EPC contract to convert Titan Cement's existing 5000stpd kiln system at its Pennsuco plant in Florida, USA, for 100 per cent natural gas firing.



The scope comprises a new Gyro-Therm™ Mk3 burner with dual fuel capability as well as a spare Gyro-Therm™ Mk3 burner with 100 per cent natural gas firing capability. Accessories, field instruments, BMS and valve train will also be supplied for the safe and optimised operation of the system according to NFPA 86.



Additionally, FCT Combustion will provide all the civil, structural and mechanical erection including the new gas pipeline and full electrical and automation installation.



The contract re-affirms FCT Combustion's capabilities not only as an EP supplier, but also a provider of complete EPC solutions in the United States.

