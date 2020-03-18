Chechencement to reach full capacity in 2020

ICR Newsroom By 18 March 2020

Chechencement in Russia’s Republic of Chechnya increased its production capacity by 34 per cent to 0.64Mta in 2019. It is expected to nearly double its output in 2020 to reach 1.2Mta, driving a 2.2 per cent increase in the republic industrial output, according to its economics and development ministry as reported in Journal Cement.



To date the company has invested RUB1.3m (US$17.343) in the modernisation of its two production lines. A significant part of the funding for the project was provided by Sberbank.

Published under