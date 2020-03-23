Coronavirus uncertainty likely to flatline Indian cement prices

ICR Newsroom By 23 March 2020

Due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus in the Indian construction industry, cement prices are likely to stagnate in the country, according to industry sources and sector analysts.



“Coronavirus’ impact is not felt as yet in construction activity. It is unlikely to be affected in the near term unless there is a major economic slowdown all across," Sandip Ghose, chief operating officer at Birla Corp told Business Standard. “There may not be an increase but prices are expected to remain stable in the near term," he said.



According to a report from broking firm Anand Rathi, across India, no price hikes were announced this month except the south and west while in the central region, encompassing Madhya Pradesh and parts of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, prices are expected to dip after a shortened increase in February.

