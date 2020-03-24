Udaipur Cement of India shuts plant due to Coronavirus epidemic

24 March 2020

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd (UCWL) of India has informed Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on 23 March that operations of the company's plant at Udaipur have been temporarily closed untill further notice as per the directions of the State Government and as safety measure against spread of the COVID-19 virus.



A bourse filing of company adds that decision on resuming operations will depend on further directions of the Government.



Udaipur Cement Works Limited, (formerly known as JK Udaipur Udyog Ltd) was incorporated as a Public Ltd company on 15 March 1993 having registered office at Jaipur, Rajasthan. The company has an integrated cement nanufacturing unit with installed cement production capacity of 1.6Mta.

