Indian cement manufacturers take precautions against COVID-19

25 March 2020

India’s cement manufacturers are taking precautions against the spread of COVID-19. JK Cement Ltd is working with a reduced workforce, maximising video-conferencing and minimising contact.

As a result of government policy, it has also announced which of its plants will now suspend production. JK Cement facilities at Nimbahera and Mangrol, both situated in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, will close. Elsewhere, units at Gotan (Nagaur, Rajasthan), Jharli, (Jhajjar, Haryana), Katni (Madhya Pradesh) and Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), will shut down with immediate effect until further notice.



UltraTech Cement is also establishing critical response teams across its business to plan scenarios and enable an agile response. The company has also suspended operations at various locations, which are yet to be announced.

India Cements announced it will shut down operations at its plants across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Press Trust of India. In a statement, the cement producer said: ”…considering the safety of all our stakeholders our company's cement plants in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Maharashtra are shutting down their operations effective from such dates as per guidelines issued by central and respective state governments.” In a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange, it said the duration of the shutdown at its facilities would depend on the improvement of the situation across India. "The company has been taking all the necessary precautionary measures at all its offices, plants and units against the spread of COVID19 as advised by the governments from time to time", it added.

Meanwhile, Orient Cement has been reported to be taking steps to suspend production at all its locations, according to Reuters.

