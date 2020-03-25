Panama’s government halts cement production and distribution

Through its Executive Degree No 506, the Panamanian government has suspended all construction activity, except construction projects provided by the health authority, in the country, reports Panamá América. The measure includes the production, distribution and dispatch of cement, concrete and its derivatives. Quarrying has also been suspended.
The new legislation takes effect from 23.59h on Wednesday, 25 March 2020.
