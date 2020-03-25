Punchlist: cement plant readiness for the COVID-19 pandemic

Today we publish a punchlist of immediate responses that cement plants and businesses should take into account to enhance readiness in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Longer-term preparations and planning to promote readiness for such a pandemic are also considered.



Immediate responses

Follow the instructions and requirements of their local government

Strongly promote personal hygiene and regular handwashing and sterilising in the cement plant

Make additional facilities available for regular handwashing and sterilising

Ensure workplaces are cleaned and sterilised during shift change-overs

Close the cement plant to all visits

Only operations, maintenance and plant management people to attend the cement plant

Commercial and business management to work from home or offices remote from the cement plant

Minimise social gatherings at meal times and breaks

Close canteens and mess rooms

Deliver food to plant operators at their place of work

Review process intervention procedures and plant maintenance to minimise close contact while maintaining safe working and communications

Hold plant management meetings using software and electronic communications, ie not face-to-face

Sales people to use telephone and electronic communications to contact customers

Identify deputies and replacements for every key role on the cement plant

Regularly review and update the risk register, with particular attention to pandemic mitigation

Use this time when interactions are minimised to launch initiatives as described below in longer-term planning.

Longer-term preparations and planning

Launch initiatives to minimise the need for face-to-face interaction in the business and on the cement plant:

– digital transformation of sales and distribution

– automation of plant operation and surveillance

– deployment of artificial intelligence and Industry 4.0.

Build human capital through training and personnel development.

