Punchlist: cement plant readiness for the COVID-19 pandemic

Today we publish a punchlist of immediate responses that cement plants and businesses should take into account to enhance readiness in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Longer-term preparations and planning to promote readiness for such a pandemic are also considered.
Immediate responses
- Follow the instructions and requirements of their local government
- Strongly promote personal hygiene and regular handwashing and sterilising in the cement plant
- Make additional facilities available for regular handwashing and sterilising
- Ensure workplaces are cleaned and sterilised during shift change-overs
- Close the cement plant to all visits
- Only operations, maintenance and plant management people to attend the cement plant
- Commercial and business management to work from home or offices remote from the cement plant
- Minimise social gatherings at meal times and breaks
- Close canteens and mess rooms
- Deliver food to plant operators at their place of work
- Review process intervention procedures and plant maintenance to minimise close contact while maintaining safe working and communications
- Hold plant management meetings using software and electronic communications, ie not face-to-face
- Sales people to use telephone and electronic communications to contact customers
- Identify deputies and replacements for every key role on the cement plant
- Regularly review and update the risk register, with particular attention to pandemic mitigation
- Use this time when interactions are minimised to launch initiatives as described below in longer-term planning.
Longer-term preparations and planning
- Launch initiatives to minimise the need for face-to-face interaction in the business and on the cement plant:
– digital transformation of sales and distribution
– automation of plant operation and surveillance
– deployment of artificial intelligence and Industry 4.0.
- Review career development, training and succession planning
- Build human capital through training and personnel development.
