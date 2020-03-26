Measures to stop COVID-19 spread expected to impact Bangladeshi cement industry

The Bangladeshi cement industry is likely to be affected by the measures taken by government to halt the spread of the coronavirus in the country. All passenger trains and vessel departures, except cargo trains and ships, have been suspended for an indefinate period. In addition, the government announced a 10-day general holiday from 26 March until 4 April as well as a relief package.

Bangladeshi Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, announced a BDT50bn incentive package for export-oriented industries in the wake of the corona outbraek. The money will be used to provide salaries and wasges of workers and employees only, she said and accepted industrial output and export are likely to be impacted.

