Oficemen asks government not to “paralyse the construction sector”

ICR Newsroom By 30 March 2020

Cement manufacturers with plants in Spain have requested the country’s government not to paralyse the construction sector in the face of the current COVID-19 pandemic and the national alert, considering it necessary to maintain its activity so that "the country is prepared for the exit of the crisis".



"With the service sector paralysed, construction now becomes an essential pillar so that the Spanish economy does not freeze," says the cement association, Oficemen. It advocates "maintenance of the works, always reinforcing inspections related to compliance with sanitary measures that guarantee the complete safety of workers."



"It is of utmost importance that the works, including the infrastructure works, continue to operate if we want our country to be prepared for the way out of this crisis," Oficemen in its monthly newsletter. It indicated that cement production, "although it is weakening, it is still continuing" whenever there are operational works, "just as there are in other countries around us."



Oficemen also underlined the importance of generating, "as quickly as possible, the flow of credit to companies, referring to the urgent financial aid package approved by the government, stating that "only the main contractor is protected" in case the works are stopped. Oficemen said it was important to protect the entire value chain of the construction materials used in the project.



In addition, the cement association highlighted the key role of the cement industry in waste management, particularly at times of health crises. Through the ministerial order approved on 19 March, cement plants may be required to deal with the waste caused by the coronavirus.







Published under