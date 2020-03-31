New plant investments in Zimbabwe

Livetouch Investments is set to invest around US$15m towards the construction of a cement plant in Hwange, Zimbabwe. Sino-Zimbabwe Cement Co is also planning to set up a plant in a similar location, according to The Sunday News.

Livetouch is reportedly at an advanced stage of obtaining an Environmental Impact Assessment certificate. The location of the plant is due to its close proximity to a coal source.

Elsewhere, Ndumiso Mdlalose, local board town secretary for Hwange, confirmed that Sino-Zimbabwe has acquired land at a heavy industrial site and the local authority is now awaiting them to commence work. A distribution centre is also expected to be put in place alongside the plant.

