HeidelbergCement India completes two upgrade projects

01 April 2020

HeidelbergCement India has completed two debottlenecking projects at Imlai, Madya Pradesh, and Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.



The grinding capacity of these plants has been raised to 2.5Mta and 3.25Mta at Imlai and Jhansi, respectively. The projects were both completed in their scheduled timelines, with the grinding capacity of the company now standing at 6.26Mta.

