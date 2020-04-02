Lucky inducts independent director

Lucky Cement Ltd informed Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that it has made a top management change. As per a bourse filling, Masood Karim Shaikh has been appointed as an independent director on the Board of Directors of Lucky Cement Ltd with effect from 31 March 2020 to fill in the vacancy created due to the resignation of Mohamamd Javed Iqbal, for the remaining term of the board.
Muhammad Yunus Tabba is currently Lucky Cement's chairman while Mohammad Ali Tabba is CEO.
