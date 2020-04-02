FCT Combustion reports recent global orders

02 April 2020

FCT Combustion has won several burner orders throughout Europe and in Brazil for the cement sector, which are currently under commissioning or have recently been installed.

An FCT Combustion Turbu-Flex™ burner has been commissioned at Votorantim Cimentos' Cuiaba plant in Brazil to enable firing with petcoke and fuel oil, as well as coprocessing alternative fuels such as rice husks and wood shavings.



A Turbu-Flex™ burner was commissioned for a clinker kiln in February 2020 at Finnsementti's (CRH) Lappeenranta plant in Finland. The project followed the installation of a Turbu-Flex™ burner in Finnsementti's Parainen plant in April 2019. The main targets for both projects were improved clinker quality while burning an increased share of alternative fuels. The scope of supply includes the burners, blowers, accessories and spare parts.



Two new high-momentum Turbu-Flex™ burners have been delivered and commissioned for improved alternative fuels firing in the Lepol kilns at Eqiom's (CRH) Héming cement plant in France. These burners are currently under performance testing. The scope of supply includes the burners, blowers, accessories and spare parts.



FCT Combustion also undertook a burner upgrade for improved alternative fuel firing capabilities alongside coal and petcoke at HeidelbergCement's Burglengenfeld cement plant in Germany. The upgraded burner is currently being commissioned.

Following commissioning in December 2019, a Turbu-Jet™ burner for a rotary lime kiln is currently undergoing a performance test at Carmeuse, Mokra, Czech Republic. The project aims to increase the alternative fuel substitution as well as to improve combustion and operation control. The complete scope of the order includes a kiln burner, trolley, burner management system and accessories.

