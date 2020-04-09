Cemento Sur licence temporarily suspended

09 April 2020

Cemento Sur has had its operating licence temporarily suspended by the mayor of the District Municipality of Caracoto in Puno, Peru, because it was operational during the country’s state of emergency, according to Onda Azul.



“We have closed the door of the Cemento Sur company, he said, while specifying that the Ministry of Production issue an authorisation to the company so it can circulate regularly. “To avoid the operation of the company we have blocked its accesses,” said the authority.

Earlier speculations of an employee showing COVID-19 symptoms have been ruled out by the Regional Directorate of Health.

