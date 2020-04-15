Government urged to use online platform for cement purchases

15 April 2020

The Andhra Pradesh government has been urged to use ‘YSR Nirman’, a new online platform designed to help various state departments procure cement for important government infrastructure works.

Thumma Vijaya Kumar Reddy, commissioner, said the government proposed to supply cement at a reduced price to the departments in need. The system reportedly helps to reduce the waiting time of buyers and increases accountability and transparency in the process.



It will also help producers produce cement as per demand and reduce inventory wastage.

Published under