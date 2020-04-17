CMIC president warns that workers may soon lose salary

17 April 2020

The national president of the Mexican Chamber of the Construction Industry (CMIC), Eduardo Ramírez Leal, has warned that the minimal operation of smaller construction companies will result in around 500,000 workers in the sector losing income at the end of April.

"In the next 15 days, it's when a lot of workers are no longer going to be getting paid because their employers won't have to pay them," said Mr Leal.

The chamber represents 12,000 construction companies across the country. "It would be impossible, if we are stopped from supplying cement inputs, then the construction industry would also have to stop if the call to recognise the whole industry as an essential activity is not served," he added.

