US cement consumption to drop 30.9 per cent in second quarter

20 April 2020

The US cement consumption will drop 30.9 per cent in second quarter, according the Ed Sullivan, Chief Economist, Portland Cement Association (USA). Sullivan was speaking during the Cemtech Live Webinar on 15 April 2020, which was attended by over 400 participants from the global cement industry.

Sullivan was due to speak at the IEEE-IAS/PCA Cement Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on 20 April, but the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the full presentation here

