Bestway Cement donates PM's Corona Fund

22 April 2020

Muhammad Irfan A Sheikh, CFO of Bestway Cement Ltd, met Pakistan's Prime Minister, Imran Khan on 20 April and contributed PKR205m (US$1.28m) in PM's Corona Fund on behalf of the group and his family to support the government in its efforts to fight the current coronavirus-related crisis.



On the occasion, PM Imran Khan lauded the spirit shown by the Bestway Group and Irfan Ellahi for the relief fund.



Bestway Group valiantly enlists businesses in Pakistan as the largest cement manufacturer (Bestway Cement Ltd), the second largest bank (United Bank Ltd) and one of the biggest rice milling facilities (MAP Rice Mills), in addition to owning several investments in wholesale, pharmacy, real estate, retail outlets and ethnic food and beverage import and distribution operations.







