Pakistan cement productions increased in 8MFY19-20

23 April 2020

Pakistan's Federal Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has released production data for the eight-month period of July 2019-February 2020 and February alone, with a note that overall output of large-scale manufacturing industries (LSMI) decreased by three per cent during the 8MFY19-20, when compared to the equivalent period of the previous year. However, cement production increased during this period on cumulative and YoY basis.



In the eight-month period, Pakistani cement production increased by 4.5 per cent YoY to 27.126Mt compared to 25.961Mt a year earlier.



The upward trend was also reflected in February 2020, when production rose by 28.2 per cent to 3.652Mt versus 2.849Mt in February 2019.



Apparently due to add on additional capacity during this period. The 25 cement plants with 50 production lines have total production capacity of 69.164Mta of cement in Pakistan.

Published under