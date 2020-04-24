CemNet.com » Cement News » Umm Al Qura reports net profit surge in 1Q20

Umm Al Qura reports net profit surge in 1Q20

24 April 2020


Saudi Arabia’s Umm Al Qura has seen its net profit increase 79.1 per cent YoY to SAR38.5m (US$10.27m) in the first quarter of 2020, rising from SAR21.5m in the year-ago period.

Quarterly sales surged 52 per cent to SAR96.5m from SAR63.5m. Average selling prices were also reported to have improved in the 1Q20.

