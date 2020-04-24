Umm Al Qura reports net profit surge in 1Q20

Saudi Arabia’s Umm Al Qura has seen its net profit increase 79.1 per cent YoY to SAR38.5m (US$10.27m) in the first quarter of 2020, rising from SAR21.5m in the year-ago period.
Quarterly sales surged 52 per cent to SAR96.5m from SAR63.5m. Average selling prices were also reported to have improved in the 1Q20.
Saudi Arabia’s Umm Al Qura has seen its net profit increase 79.1 per cent YoY to SAR38.5m (US$10.27m) in the first quarter of 2020, rising from SAR21.5m in the year-ago period.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email