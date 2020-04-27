US Portland and blended cement market expands 7% in January

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, in the US and Puerto Rico increased by 7.4 per cent YoY to 6.9Mt in January 2020, according to data from the US Geological Survey (USGS). Around 47 per cent of total shipments were received by the five leading cement-consuming states – Texas, California, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina. Product was mainly manufactured in Texas, California, Florida, Missouri and Alabama.



Masonry shipments slipped to 190,000t in January 2020 when compared with January 2019, with Florida, Texas, California, North Carolina and Georgia accounting for 60 per cent of the month’s shipments.



Clinker production, excluding Puerto Rico, advanced 6.8 per cent YoY to 5.6Mt in January 2020. The leading clinker-producing states were Texas, Missouri, California, Florida and Alabama.



Domestic output was supplemented with 984,000t of cement and clinker imports, up 10 per cent when compared with January 2019.

