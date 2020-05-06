Iran sees 32% rise in exports

Over 17.5Mt of cement and clinker were exported from Iran in the past Iranian calendar year, ending 21 March 2020.



The figure registered a 32 per cent growth compared with the previous year, according to Abdolreza Sheikhan, head of Iran's Cement Employers Association.



"Cement accounted for 6.7Mt and clinker for 10.8Mt of the total sum," said Mr Sheikhan. "Our main export destinations over the period were Iraq, Kuwait, China, Bangladesh, India, the littoral states of the Gulf and Central Asian countries," he added.



A total of 60.3Mt of cement and 66Mt of clinker were produced in Iran last year, representing a nine and 6.9 per cent rise YoY, respectively.

