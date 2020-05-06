Dal Machinery & Design deliver three kiln shells to Twiga Cement

Dal Machinery & Design (Dal Engineering Group) has delivered three rotary kiln shells for Tanzania Portland Cement Public Ltd (Twiga), Kenya.
The kiln shells were manufactured with a diameter of 3.95m and were delivered to the HeidelbergCement subsidiary on 23 April 2020.
