Dal Machinery & Design deliver three kiln shells to Twiga Cement

06 May 2020


Dal Machinery & Design (Dal Engineering Group) has delivered three rotary kiln shells for Tanzania Portland Cement Public Ltd (Twiga), Kenya.

The kiln shells were manufactured with a diameter of 3.95m and were delivered to the HeidelbergCement subsidiary on 23 April 2020.

