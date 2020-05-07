Cemento Melón to sell concrete products business

07 May 2020

Cemento Melón has announced it will divest its concrete products business and has signed an agreement with Grau SA to sell 49 per cent of its concrete prefabrication shares. The divestment will enable the Chilean cement producer to wholly focus and strengthen its key businesses of cement, concrete and sand.



Pedro Grau of Grau SA said the company “understood the strategic decision of Melon to relinquish its stake, a step that is lamentable as we value the permanent contribution of its directors. We are grateful for the invaluable and loyal professional and institutional collaboration and we are sure that Prefabricados Grau will continue to be able to rely on the support of Melón in the continued development of the concrete products industry in Chile as a strategic cement supplier.”

Published under