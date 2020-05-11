Bangladeshi cement export shows negative trend in 10MFY20

As per data released by Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), Bangladesh's government recorded a significant fall of 13.1 per cent to US$29.49bn in total exports during the first 10 months of the current FY19-20, against US$33.93bn in the corresponding period of FY18-19.



Exporters and experts attributed the drop to the closure of factories, lockdown in major export destinations followed by slow demand, and order cancellation and delays due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Exports of all commodities, including cement, all declined during this period.



Bangladesh's cement industry has earned an export revenue of US$8.05m in the 10MFY19-20 (July 2019-April 2020), compared to US$8.82m earned in 10MFY18-19, a major contraction of - 8.7 per cent YoY. The export figure also includes a small amount of salt, stone and related products, according to the data of Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).



Similarly, the export value for cement decreased by - 6.83per cent against the 10MFY19-20 government target of US$8.64m during this export period.



The EPB had set a lower export target for the cement industry at US$10.5m for FY19-20, compared to US$14m for the previous fiscal year, following a decrease of cement export earnings to U$10.41m in FY18-19.



Cement is reportedly being exported by Bangladeshi cement producers to India, Myanmar, Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka.





