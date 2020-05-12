Gabon cement consumption up 9% in 2019

The Gabon cement market expanded 8.5 per cent YoY to 529,814t in 2019 on the back of strong domestic demand and sales saw a 9.7 per cent YoY increase to XAF39.6bn (US$65.3m), according to data from the country’s Directorate General of the Economy and Fiscal Policy.



Cement production in Gabon increased by 10.6 per cent YoY to 538,729t in 2019. The rise in output is attributed to improved efficiency of production equipment but also to the resumption of the CimGabon plant.



Domestic output was supported by a 14.6 per cent rise in clinker imports to 436,011t, at a cost of XAF14.7bn in 2019, compared to XAF11.3bn in the prior year. In addition, 49,434t of cement were imported with a value of XAF3.83bn, up from 9210t in 2018.

