KCP appoints new managing director

14 May 2020

India’s KCP Ltd has received shareholder approval for the appointment of V L Indira Dutt as its new chairperson and managing director with immediate effect. The company's executive chairman, V L Dutt, had passed away earlier this year.

Prior to taking up the new responsibility, Indira Dutt was director of KCP Ltd, Velagapudi Foundation, KCP Vietnam Industries and V Ramakrishna Sons.

