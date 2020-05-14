Semen Indonesia Group sales edge up in April

Semen Indonesia Group (SIG) reported total sales in April 2020 of 3,060,256t, up 0.5 per cent when compared with April 2019, when the group achieved sales of 3,046,007t.

Semen Indonesia (including SBI) saw sales advance in April 2020 by 0.7 per cent YoY to 2,860,091t from 2,841,406t. While domestic offtake slipped by 3.9 per cent from 2,516,121t in April 2019 to 2,419,221t one year later, export sales surged by 35.5 per cent YoY to 440,869t (April 2019: 325,285t).

Thang Long Cement Co (TLCC) reported sales volumes down by 2.2 per cent YoY to 200,166t in April 2020 from 204,601t in April 2019. The 13.8 per cent uptick in domestic sales to 133,444t from 117,301 in April 2019 was unable to offset a 23.6 per cent drop in export sales to 66,722t when compared with the year-ago volume of 87,300t.



January-April sales

In the first four months of 2020, SIG saw a 5.4 per cent rise in total sales to 12.429Mt, up from 11.798Mt in the 4M19.

Semen Indonesia (including SBI) reported a 5.1 per cent rise in sales to 11.753Mt in January-April 2020, when compared with 11.188Mt in the equivalent period of 2019.

TLCC saw sales advance by 10.9 per cent YoY in the first four months of 2020 to 0.676Mt, up from 0.61Mt in the 4M19, driven by an 18.3 per cent increase in domestic sales, which rose to 0.437Mt from 0.37Mt in the 4M19. The company’s export sales slipped by 0.5 per cent to 0.239Mt from 0.24Mt in the 4M19.

